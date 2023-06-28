Deceased Named In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Calaveras County

Fatal Motorcycle Crash At Lake Camanche - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – We now know the name of the 30-year-old San Rafael man who died in a solo motorcycle crash this weekend in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County near Lake Camache.

The county coroner’s office has identified the deceased as Reynaldo Benjamin Caamal Dzul. The collision happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, on Camache Road east of Bret Harte Drive. The San Andreas Unit of the CHP reported that Dzul died after losing control of his motorcycle on a curve and crashing into a wood post lining the roadway, which can be seen in the image box photo and earlier reported here.

Of note, this was the second fatal motorcycle crash this past weekend in the Mother Lode. As reported here yesterday, 35-year-old Brenden Cox of Soulsbyville died after his motorcycle drifted across the double yellow lines, smashing into a pickup in a collision on Highway 120 New Priest Grade on Sunday, according to Sonora Unit CHP officials.