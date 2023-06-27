Soulsbyville Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Identified

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA — Authorities have released the name of the motorcyclist who was tragically killed in a crash on Highway 120 New Priest Grade on Sunday.

The CHP reported yesterday that the rider of the 2000 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling eastbound and drifted into the opposing traffic lane, hitting an oncoming Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The crash occurred at around 8:40 am.

The Tuolumne County Coroner reports that the rider who died is 35-year-old Brenden Cox of Soulsbyville.

Cox was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead by arriving emergency personnel. Some of the details surrounding the crash are still under investigation, according to the CHP.