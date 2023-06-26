San Rafael Man Killed In Calaveras Motorcycle Crash

Fatal Motorcycle Crash At Lake Camanche - Calaveras Consolidated Fire Image View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The CHP reports that a 30-year-old man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash on Saturday evening near Lake Camanche.

It happened at around 11:35 pm on Camanche Road east of Bret Harte Drive. The CHP reports that the rider, from the northern Bay Area community of San Rafael, failed to negotiate a curve on his 2000 Suzuki and hit the bollard posts adjacent to the roadway.

Details surrounding the crash are still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to call the San Andreas CHP Office at 209-754-3541.