Duez Enters Sonora City Council Race

Sonora, CA — There will be three seats on the ballot next year for the Sonora City Council.

One of the incumbents, Matt Hawkins, has already announced that he is running for Tuolumne County District One Supervisor. The other seats are currently held by Mayor Mark Plummer and Vice Mayor Ann Segerstrom.

One confirmed candidate jumping into the race is Darren Duez.

He says, “The last few years have taught me Sonora is not just a city, but a family, and we have to do better for everyone here.”

Duez says he would bring experience as a small business owner, firefighter, and working with the Building Bridges group.

He also ran for a council seat in 2022.

The period for candidates to take out papers from the county election’s office and start filing signatures in lieu of paying fees opens on September 14. The election will be on March 5.

The other two council seats not up for election in 2024 are held by Andy Merrill and Suzanne Cruz.