Vegetation Fire Threatens Structures in Burson View Photos

Burson, CA — It was a very active weekend for firefighters and first responders in the Mother Lode.

On Saturday afternoon there was a vegetation fire in Calaveras County that threatened structures in Burson near the Chevron gas station and the Post Office building. The forward progress was stopped at just over eight acres by the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department, CAL Fire, and Clements Fire.

Later in the afternoon, there was a jet ski accident at Hogan Lake where two jet skis collided and a woman was transported by an air ambulance to a trauma center in Modesto.

On Saturday evening there was a fatal motorcycle crash at Lake Camanche near Trout Ponds.

During early morning hours of Sunday, there was a fire at the Groveland Community Hall in the downtown area. The cause is unknown, and it caused damage to the building.

Shortly after, there was a one-acre vegetation fire during the seven o’clock hour Sunday morning outside the Meadow View Terrace Apartments on Saint Charles Street in San Andreas. No injuries or structural damage was reported.

We will pass along more information on these incidents as further details are released by authorities.