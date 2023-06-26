Fire Severely Damages Groveland Community Hall

Groveland Community Hall Fire Damage View Photos

Groveland, CA — An early morning fire caused significant damage to the Groveland Community Hall at 18720 Main Street.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department notes that it was reported at 4:27am on Sunday. The initial responders spotted heavy smoke coming from the front of the building, and firefighters made an aggressive attack to prevent the blaze from spreading to other nearby structures. Thankfully, firefighters report it did not impact neighboring businesses. Traffic was impacted during the early morning hours due to the heavy amount of fire equipment on scene, reducing Main Street traffic to one lane.

Agencies that responded in addition to Tuolumne County Fire included the Groveland Community Services District, the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit, and the CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit.

Tuolumne County Fire notes that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

While the building was not a total loss, it caused extensive interior damage.

The Groveland Community Hall is owned by the county and is often rented out to groups for community events.

