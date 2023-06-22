Man Last Seen In Sonora Reported Missing

Justin Taylor missing View Photos

Sonora, CA – The man pictured in the image box is 24-year-old Justin Taylor, who was last seen in the Sonora area more than a month ago.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials have posted several photos of Taylor, who went missing the evening of Friday, May 12th, and are turning to the public for help in finding him. Sheriff’s officials describe Taylor as a white male adult, with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’8″ and 150 lbs. Taylor was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detective Worthington at 209-694-2902.