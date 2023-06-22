Clear
80.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Local Input Needed For Broadband Equity Efforts

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
California Broadband For All Logo

California Broadband For All Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials are hoping more people will fill out a state survey that will help local efforts to acquire broadband grant dollars.

The State of California is developing a digital equity plan aimed at providing “last mile” broadband connections to underserved areas, such as rural communities, and we reported last month that it was the focus of a regional meeting held at the Tuolumne Resilience Center on Bay Avenue.

Tuolumne County IT Project Manager Len De Groot relays that the broadband money becoming available, totaling $62-billion nationwide, is part of federal infrastructure legislation.

The more feedback received, the better chance of local communities maximizing available funding.

You can find a link to the survey by clicking here. The deadline is June 30. The survey does not require you to list your name and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 