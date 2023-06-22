Local Input Needed For Broadband Equity Efforts

California Broadband For All Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials are hoping more people will fill out a state survey that will help local efforts to acquire broadband grant dollars.

The State of California is developing a digital equity plan aimed at providing “last mile” broadband connections to underserved areas, such as rural communities, and we reported last month that it was the focus of a regional meeting held at the Tuolumne Resilience Center on Bay Avenue.

Tuolumne County IT Project Manager Len De Groot relays that the broadband money becoming available, totaling $62-billion nationwide, is part of federal infrastructure legislation.

The more feedback received, the better chance of local communities maximizing available funding.

You can find a link to the survey by clicking here. The deadline is June 30. The survey does not require you to list your name and takes about 10 minutes to complete.