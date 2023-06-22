Update: Extensive Power Outage Near Groveland

Groveland Area Power Outage View Photo

Update at 11:28am: The power outage in the Groveland area has been restored to all but one customer. The cause has not been released.

Original story posted at 9:30am: Groveland, CA — There is a power outage impacting 609 PG&E customers in the greater Groveland area.

It started early this morning and the cause is unknown. PG&E is hoping to have full restoration by 1pm. The outage is impacting parts of both Tuolumne and Mariposa counties along the Highway 120 corridor, and portions of Highway 132.