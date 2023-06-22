Cloudy
69.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Extensive Power Outage Near Groveland

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Groveland Area Power Outage

Groveland Area Power Outage

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 11:28am: The power outage in the Groveland area has been restored to all but one customer. The cause has not been released.

Original story posted at 9:30am: Groveland, CA — There is a power outage impacting 609 PG&E customers in the greater Groveland area.

It started early this morning and the cause is unknown. PG&E is hoping to have full restoration by 1pm. The outage is impacting parts of both Tuolumne and Mariposa counties along the Highway 120 corridor, and portions of Highway 132.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 