California Now Has Second Highest Gas Prices

Sonora, CA — California no longer has the most expensive average gas price in the country.

AAA says that Washington has jumped 32 cents over the past month, to $4.93 per gallon, passing California, which is at $4.86. It is an unusual trend, as California has held the spot 95% over the past few years, according to tracking. The last time Washington was the most expensive was 2005.

Washington implemented a new carbon pricing program this year that puts fees on companies for greenhouse gas emissions, and critics say gas providers are now passing along those increases to customers. Mississippi is the lowest, on average, at $3.09.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section notes that prices for regular unleaded in Sonora range from $4.39 to $4.55 and in Calaveras County from $4.54 to $4.69.