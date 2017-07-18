Update: Vegetation Fire Mount Provo Contained

Fire on Mount Provo Enlarge

Update at 10:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire has been contained at a half acre. She indicates crews will remain mopping up for the next couple of hours. The flames broke out along Mount Provo Road near Forest Road 2N13 around 9 p.m. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 9:51 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a woodland fire on Mount Provo in the Tuolumne City area.

CAL Fire reports the fire is a half acre and burning at a slow rate of spread. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore indicates that crews are getting a handle on the flames as all incoming resources have been cancelled.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.