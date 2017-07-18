Quantcast
Update: Vegetation Fire Mount Provo Contained

07/18/2017 10:51 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 10:45 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire has been contained at a half acre. She indicates crews will remain mopping up for the next couple of hours. The flames broke out along Mount Provo Road near Forest Road 2N13 around 9 p.m. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 9:51 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a woodland fire on Mount Provo in the Tuolumne City area.

CAL Fire reports the fire is a half acre and burning at a slow rate of spread. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore indicates that crews are getting a handle on the flames as all incoming resources have been cancelled.

Mount Provo Road

Mount Provo Road 38.014049, -120.204790 Mount Provo Road, Twain Harte, CA, United States (Directions)
