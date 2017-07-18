Update: Fire Ignites Near Knights Ferry

Update at 10:10pm: The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District has downgraded the size to 35 acres. Nearby structures remain evacuated.

Original story posted at 9:45pm: Knights Ferry, CA — The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District reports that officials are trying to get a handle on a late night fire that ignited near Knights Ferry.

The Incident Command reports that the size is around 75 acres. The CHP reports the blaze is near the intersection of Sonora Road and Kennedy Road in Stanislaus County. The fire took off quickly so some nearby homes were quickly evacuated by Stanislaus County officials. It is not immediately clear what ignited the fire. Firefighters will be on scene through the evening.

Firefighters are remaining busy across the region.

Click here to view the latest information on the massive 25,000-plus acre Detwiler Fire burning in Mariposa County.

