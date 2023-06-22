Yosemite To Begin Prescribed Burn Tonight

Prescribed burn with fire engine View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park fire officials are alerting the public to smoky skies in the Valley area as prescribed burns continue this week, with one igniting this evening.

Burn piles will be set ablaze along Southside Drive in Sentinel Meadow, just west of the Yosemite Chapel. Then on Thursday and Friday mornings, crews will continue the burning, with smoke visible in some parts of the Valley during and after burning operations that will last throughout the daylight hours. Park officials advise, “Southside Drive will remain open with a brief single-lane closure along the burn area for fire personnel’s safety. A portion of the Valley Loop Trail will close, from the Four Mile Trailhead intersection to the bike path intersection behind the Yosemite Chapel.”

Yosemite fire officials also noted that the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias prescribed burn that was scheduled for this week has been canceled. It has been postponed until sometime this fall.