Angels Camp, CA — There is a power outage impacting 167 PG&E customers in Angels Camp this morning.

Areas impacted include Selkirk Ranch Road, Smith Flat Road, Blair Mine Road, Catalpa Lane, Jumping Frog Way, Pointe Drive and Miners Circle. There was a report of a small vegetation fire in that area, with potential power lines impacted, early this morning, which the Angels Camp Fire Department responded to. The outage is expected to be restored by around 9:30am.

Written by BJ Hansen.

