Traffic Delays Due To TUD Flushing

TUD traffic advisory View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will be flushing its sanitary sewer collection system in four areas on Wednesday, and it will result in traffic delays.

The work will take place between 7am-4pm and five-minute delays should be anticipated due to one-way traffic controls.

-Parrots Ferry Road between Airport Road and Loop Road

-Racetrack Road between Bay Meadow Drive and Johnny Avenue

-Shaws Flat Road between Elk Drive and Corte Del Encino

-Soulsbyville Road between Longeway Road and Highway 108

TUD encourages travelers to take alternate routes.