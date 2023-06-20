More Burning Getting Underway Near Pinecrest

Experimental Forest blocks In Red View Photo

Pinecrest, CA– Taking advantage of cooler temperatures, the Stanislaus National Forest will be conducting prescribed burning throughout this week in the Experimental Forest area two miles southeast of Pinecrest.

The Forest Service reports, “The prescribed burn is designed to target treated National Forest lands within the Wildfire Crisis Strategic Landscape on the Stanislaus National Forest. The Stanislaus Landscape was one of the initial landscapes identified by the Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy in 2022.

Up to 44 acres will be burned this week, averaging about 15 acres per day.

The goal is to reduce the buildup of flammable forest fuels and the threat of damaging uncontrolled fires. Smoke may be visible at times from Highway 108.