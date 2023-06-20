Clear
Summer Reading Kicks Off At Tuolumne County Libraries

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Library Summer Reading Program

Tuolumne County Library Summer Reading Program

Sonora, CA — School is out for the summer, and the Tuolumne County Library system is launching its annual reading program today to help kids avoid the “summer slide” during their break.

It is always a popular program for students across Tuolumne County. Children’s Librarian Angelina Galassi-Steiner reports that it begins today (June 20) and concludes on July 29.

Kids can read books and report their progress to earn prizes. During that period, all of the branches will have special activities, crafts, and story times. Those interested are encouraged to stop by a local library branch to sign up and receive information about any events you wish to attend.

In addition to the main Sonora Library on Greenley Road, there are branches in Tuolumne, Twain Harte and Groveland. All library programs are free of charge. Anyone seeking more information can call the Sonora Main Library at 209-533-5507.

