Delays Expected On Monge Ranch Road

Vallecito, CA – Starting on June 20 and extending through late October, road improvements and traffic delays are anticipated on Monge Ranch Road near State Route 4. The purpose of these enhancements is to facilitate bridge improvements in the area.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution while traveling through the affected section, as traffic control measures and construction crews will be present along Monge Ranch Road. Construction activities will be conducted during daylight hours, specifically from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Monge Ranch Road Bridge Replacement Project is being executed by KW Emerson, Inc. on behalf of Calaveras County. Calaveras Public Work Department appreciates the cooperation of drivers during this period and stated they will make every effort to complete the project according to schedule.