Controlled Burn Planned For San Andreas Ballpark

San Andreas, CA– CAL-FIRE is set to join forces with the San Andreas Fire Protection District for a hazardous fuel reduction operation near the intersection of Mountain Ranch Road and Calaveritas Road in San Andreas. Scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, the burn aims to clear approximately 14 acres of annual grass and oak woodland within the San Andreas Recreation & Park District Ballfields.

The primary objective of this controlled burn is to eliminate potentially dangerous fuel sources within the recreational area, ensuring the safety of local citizens who frequently use the site for daily activities and scheduled events. Additionally, the operation presents an opportunity for multiple fire agencies to train together, employing various techniques in live fire scenarios. Several cooperating fire agencies will be stationed near the community of San Andreas to provide support during the burn.

The burn is scheduled to commence between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., with an estimated duration of 6 to 8 hours. During this period, smoke or fire might be visible near Highway 49 and Mountain Ranch Road, close to the Calaveras County Government Center. To prevent the spread of fire beyond the designated burn area, control lines, and established roadways will be utilized. Firefighters will remain on-site until all hotspots are extinguished.