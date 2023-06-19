TC Supervisors To Vote On Columbia Fire Agreement, Budget, PR Contract

Columbia Fire Protection District View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County will provide administration operations to the Columbia Fire Protection District under a plan that will be voted on at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

It is similar to an agreement already in place with the Jamestown Fire Protection District. Services would be provided through a cooperative agreement the county has with CAL Fire. The proposal was approved by the Columbia Fire Protection District Board on June 15. The move is designed to improve fire services in the Columbia area. The county would be compensated for the services performed in an amount equaling the annual property tax the district receives each year. The agreement would span 10 years. County staff has been working with the Columbia Fire Department to draft the framework over the past year.

You can read the proposed Columbia Fire document by clicking here.

In addition, on Tuesday, the board will hold a public hearing on the 2023/24 proposed budget.

You can read a detailed budget report with the financial specifics by clicking here.

The board will also hear a presentation from the outside firm Archer and Hound, related to public relations and social media services. The county will decide whether to continue the contract with the firm, which has ranged from $59,000-$79,000 over the past two years.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am.