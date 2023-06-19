Clear
Sonora Council To Discuss Range Of Items

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora, CA — Topics at Tuesday’s meeting include a new police program related to autism, reviewing a Homeless Outreach Coordinator position, and learning about a statewide Transient Occupancy Tax proposal.

Early in the meeting, the council will also conduct a swearing-in ceremony for the new police canine named Ridge. It is noted that it is an honorary swearing-in, as there is no legal requirement to do so.

Immediately after, Sonora Police Chief Turu VanderWiel will give a presentation on a new Autism Safety Alert Program. The PD is joining many other agencies nationwide by implementing a program designed to help when assisting people with autism or other special needs. People can fill out a form and the information will be placed in a PD database. The department partnered with a local mom on the project and also received the endorsement of Autism Safety 101, a safety training provider for people with autism, first responders, and community service providers.

Later in the meeting, the council will vote on approving job descriptions for a few positions, including a new part-time Homeless Outreach Coordinator within the police department. It will be funded by a state grant under the Homelessness Housing Assistance and Prevention Program.

Toward the end of the meeting, the council will receive communications related to Small Business Disaster Assistance Loans, and a proposal up for debate at the state capitol to create a statewide Transient Occupancy Tax. The latter is a concern for communities that already have Transient Occupancy Taxes in place. The proposal that has already passed through the Senate and now heads to the Assembly would implement a 15% statewide TOT to raise money for affordable housing grants. It is opposed by groups like the League of California Cities.

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 5pm at City Hall.

