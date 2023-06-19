Clear
Government Offices Closed In Recognition Of Juneteenth

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government Building

Sonora, CA — Non-emergency city, county, state, and federal offices are closed today in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday, commemorating the end of slavery.

The federal holiday was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.

The stock market is also closed, along with most banks. The Sonora City Council typically meets on Mondays, but due to the holiday, this week’s meeting will take place at 5 pm on Tuesday.

California is also officially recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time following legislation passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Newsom earlier this year.

