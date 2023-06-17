Tree Work To Close Section Of Downtown Sonora Road

Road closed to thru traffic sign View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tree work will close a section of a busy downtown Sonora roadway next week.

Nate’s Tree Service Inc. will be trimming and removing trees along Lyons Street, between Hope Lane and East Bald Mountain Road. That section of roadway will be closed to through traffic, but residents and emergency access will be available.

The hours of operation will be Tuesday, June 20, through Friday, June 23, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Motorists may want to find an alternative route or give themselves extra time to reach their destination.