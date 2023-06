Columbia, CA — PG&E crews are investigating what sparked a power outage in the Columbian area of Tuolumne County.

The outage is mostly along the west side of Parrots Ferry Road and the Shaws Flat area of Highway 49. It includes the Columbia Airport but not Columbia College. The utility reports that 450 customers have been without electricity since 9 a.m. The estimated time of restoration is 12:15 p.m.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

