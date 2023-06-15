Middle Of June Events

Special Olympics Northern California Law Enforcement Torch Run View Photo

There are several events planned in the middle of June.

Join local law enforcement, fire, and community members to escort the Special Olympics torch, on its journey to the 2023 Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games in June. Tuolumne County’s leg is scheduled today, Thursday, June 15th. Registration is at 9 am and the run begins at 10 am from the Red Church to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

It is the Second Annual State Parks Week with Nature Journaling and a Noon Community Picnic at Calaveras Big Trees today, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Registration is recommended for Big Trees’ Celebrating the South Grove Preserve: Joining the Old-Growth Forest Network. The event starts at 10 am on Friday with a dedication near the Visitor’s Center and Pioneer Cabin Tree Display. For the Junior Rangers, ages 7 to 12 and Junior Cubs ages 3 to 6 there is a children’s program focusing on stewardship and climate change across from Jack Knight Hall. Adults can drive to the South Grove Trail Head with a their own bagged lunch and water for a hike at 10:30 am through the pristine old-growth Giant Sequoia Forest. There is also a second guided hike starting at 1pm at the Big Stump to explore the role of prescribed fire in the forest community. You will have the opportunity to look at areas that have been treated with fire prescription and compare them to untreated forest. This walk will include hike with elevation change. Allow for 1.5 hours and bring water. The events are free but the Big Trees entrance fee still applies.

Mark Twain Medical Center is hosting an in-person hiring event today from 11 am to 3 pm. Register here.

As detailed here, the first-ever Juneteenth Celebration will take place this Saturday, June 17th in Columbia.

Calaveras Fairgrounds is hosting Monster Truck Madness Friday and Saturday.

Jamestown Farmers Market is each Thursday from 4 pm to 8 pm, and the Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is also Thursday from 4 to 7 pm. Friday evening is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market and the Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday Nights from 5 to 8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market is held Saturday mornings and the Murphys Certified Farmers’ Market runs every Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm at the Murphys Community Park. The first of Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines starts at 6 pm this Saturday, and the Tuolumne Open Air/Farmers Market will be open each Wednesday through the summer with Concerts in the Park.

The Tuolumne County Library’s “Reading is a Blast Summer Reading Club!” begins on Tuesday, June 20th, and ends on July 29th. There will be many fun-filled activities at our four branches (Sonora Main, Tuolumne City, Twain Harte, and Groveland). To join the reading club, register at your local library and read books to earn prizes.

Railtown 1897 Historic State Park is open, enjoy the view from our several webcams here, check out the movie times at local theaters, and the weather forecast is here.