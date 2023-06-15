Juneteenth Celebration In Columbia This Saturday

The first ever Juneteenth Celebration will take place this Saturday June 17th in Columbia.

Marlys Bell, Board member for the local non profit organization, Stand Up! Speak Up! Speak Out! (SUSUSO), was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This free community event at Columbia State Park will take place from Noon to Five. It is being supported by more than 15 community organizations showing their solidarity and support for this new holiday.

The Welcoming Celebration starts at the Gazebo in Columbia State Park Gazebo at 12:00 PM by Ashton & The Pan Extasy Band on congas and steel drum followed by Andrea-Victoria Lisbon, the Executive Director of the hosting nonprofit organization, SUSUSO. She will be introducing and moderating the day’s program which is filled with diverse, talented, compelling performing artists such as:

• Tuolumne County’s talented orator, Levi Lowe (pictured)

• Michael Baldwin, spoken-word “Phenom” from Legacy Alliance in Modesto

There will also be two opportunities (at 1:30 and 5:30) to experience a theatrical performance, “Golden Ghosts”, at the Fallon House featuring the voices of the black miners who labored here during the Gold Rush Era.

Between the Gazebo and the Fallon House Theatre is a “Street Festival of Community Organizations”, with members ready to share information about their interest and role in the community.

An Interactive DJ, as well as the Conga and Steel drummers, dancing, and a favorite local singer, Terra Alvarez, will be interspersed throughout the day. Bella Union, a local restaurant in the State Park, is creating a special menu for those interested in sampling Juneteenth food traditions.

The purpose of this gathering is to remember and celebrate the day, June 19, 1865, in Galveston, TX, when those who were still enslaved, received word by proclamation that they were free. Another purpose is to reflect on how far we have come in our journey toward freedom, dignity, human rights, and equal opportunity for all. This event is a chance to celebrate in solidarity together as a community.

