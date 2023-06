Murphys Power Outage View Photo

Murphys, CA — PG&E reports that just over 1,900 customers are without electricity in the Murphys area.

The outage started at 6:32am and the company is still investigating the cause. The outage is impacting much of downtown Murphys and the surrounding region, along with parts of Sheep Ranch, and the outskirts of Angels Camp.

PG&E is hoping to have all of the customers restored by 1pm.