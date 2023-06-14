Towed Vehicle Results In Man’s Arrest

Sonora Police Department View Photo

Sonora, CA – A man who walked into the Sonora Police Department to inquire why his parked vehicle had been towed ended up in handcuffs.

When 43-year-old Juan Penuelas returned to where he had parked his vehicle, he learned it had been towed. He then went to the department, located on 100 South Green Street in downtown Sonora, to ask why it had been removed from where he parked it. A record check was done on the vehicle, revealing its true owner had reported it stolen.

After questioning Penuelas, it was determined that he purchased the vehicle from an unknown male whom he met at Walmart. Police added, “Penuelas knew the vehicle was stolen when he purchased it and was taken into custody for felony possession of stolen property.”