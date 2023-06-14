Smoke Visible Between Angels Camp And Copperopolis Today

Prescribed burn with fire engine View Photo

San Andreas – Travelers and local communities in Calaveras County will see smoke in the skies today as CAL Fire conducts a prescribed burn.

The area to be burned is at the Whittle Vegetation Management Program (VMP) site. State fire officials outlined, “The primary purpose of the prescribed burn is to reduce hazardous fuel around Fowler Peak Lookout, communication towers, and surrounding infrastructure located on top of the Bear Mountain Range, just east of Copperopolis and west of Angels Camp.” Crews are burning about 60 acres along the ridgetop of Bear Mountain.

Smoke will be visible from Highway 49 and Highway 4, according to CAL Fire. Resources assigned to the burn consist of fire engines, fire crews, and bulldozers. The burning operation will run until 5 p.m., contingent on fire activity.