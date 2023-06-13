Fire Agencies Secure $710K Grant For Enhanced Firefighting Equipment

Columbia, CA– The Columbia Fire Protection District, City of Sonora, Tuolumne City Fire, Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District, and the Fire Agencies for the Sovereign Tribal Nations of the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk and Chicken Ranch Band of Mi-Wuk have successfully secured a regional grant worth $710,880. The grant, known as the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), will be utilized to procure new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for the participating agencies.

The SCBA, commonly referred to as “air-packs,” is equipment utilized by firefighters when engaging in various hazardous situations such as structure fires, vehicle fires, and potentially hazardous material releases. The acquisition of this new equipment will enable the agencies to comply with the latest safety standards set by the National Fire Protection Association.

Mark Ferreira, former Fire Chief at Columbia Fire Protection District, played a role in overseeing the Grant Management application process. Ferreira expressed that the new SCBA units will replace the aging inventory that has reached the end of its usable life period. He stated, “This new equipment will not only ensure that the agencies meet the newest National Fire Protection Association standards but also allow for interoperability among agencies. It is a crucial upgrade that will enhance safety measures.”

By securing funding for the SCBA units, the agencies will free up funds originally allocated for this purpose. This financial relief will enable them to redirect those savings to other critical areas, benefitting both the jurisdictions that obtained the funding and neighboring agencies through the Automatic Aid Agreement.

Mark Ferreira and Aimee New, Fire Chief from the City of Sonora Fire Department, have been designated as the authorized organization representatives for the grant. They will collaborate with the other agencies involved to oversee the procurement process of the new SCBA equipment and ensure the effective management of the grant.

The approximate cost for a single SCBA unit, including the harness, face piece, and two air cylinders, is estimated to be around $8,000. Additionally, the new SCBA units will be equipped with a voice box feature, designed to amplify a firefighter’s voice during emergencies, improving communication capabilities in critical situations.

Funding for this grant has been made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which is funded by Congress.