TC Supervisors Narrowly Reversing Course On Water Action

Tuolumne County Supervisors discuss water View Photo

Sonora, CA — A week after it appeared that funding for Tuolumne County’s Water Agency would be cut off, a majority of the board of supervisors voiced support to reverse course.

We reported earlier that only two of the five supervisors were in favor of continuing a contract with water consultant John Mills, for $32,500, as part of next year’s budget. The denial of the contract essentially ends the work of the Tuolumne County Water Agency (under the umbrella of county government), which lobbies for state and federal water policies, and reviews related issues. Two of the five supervisors sit on the Tuolumne County Water Agency Board, and its overall budget (including the contract of Mills) is over $150,000.

Supervisor Kathleen Haff wrote a myMotherLode.com blog last week voicing displeasure about the situation, as she and Supervisor Anaiah Kirk were the only two votes in favor of continuing it. In a rare move, it was brought back for more discussion, one week after failing. It was indicated that Supervisor Jaron Brandon was now in support of funding the water efforts, which would swing the vote to 3-2.

Haff proposed some changes to the makeup of the water agency at today’s meeting, including the incorporation of the county’s Natural Resources Committee, in an advisory role, which would bring more interests and opinions into the mix.

Brandon explained, “I was very clear with my words at the last meeting that I do think we should be active in the water space and paying attention to the issues that have been brought up. It has really been a matter of accountability, clear goals, expectations, and communication. I really think that has been lacking.”

Supervisor Ryan Campbell criticized the reversal, and took issue with Haff’s decision to bring it back, and her writing a blog about it. He said, “Barring any kind of changes in the facts of the issue, which I don’t think there are really any changes here, we don’t allow ourselves to be bullied or coerced in one direction or another after the vote has been taken.”

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk took issue with the bullying allegation and referenced Supervisor Campbell’s support for libraries over the years. Kirk was initially for cutting library spending several years ago, but his opinion has changed to be in support of libraries, after hearing some of Campbell’s arguments.

More specifics about the Tuolumne County Water Agency, including how it would be led, will be discussed at the next meeting. It was alluded to that consultant Mills could still be in the mix, but no board decision has been made.