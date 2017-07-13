DUI Blamed For Truck Vs. Big Rig

Wallace, CA — A Stockton man was arrested for drunk driving before being flown from the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Calaveras County near Wallace.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the highway west of Southworth Road. The CHP reports that Matthew Giles, 35, of Stockton was driving a 2006 Ford F160, eastbound at an unknown rate of speed and due to his intoxication allowed the truck to go off the roadway. Meanwhile Richard Lokey, 43, of Altaville was behind the wheel of a 1999 Peterbuilt Big Rig westbound. The passenger side of Giles pickup smashed into the front of the semi. Officer Toby Butzler indicates, “Mr. Lokey, he locked up the brakes and was trying to stop. He could actually see it coming. He saw the guy drive off the road. Unfortunately, he couldn’t stop in time. Thankfully, there was no passenger in that side of the pickup.”
Giles was flown from the scene to a nearby hospital suffering moderate to major injuries. Lokey was not injured.