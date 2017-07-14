Summer Tourism In Calaveras

Calaveras County, CA Enlarge

Calaveras County is seeing nearly full advanced reservations for both camping and lodging this summer, according to the Calaveras Visitors Bureau.

Lisa Boulton, Calaveras Visitor Bureau Executive Director, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Boulton attributes the strong numbers to a good marketing campaign, full reservoirs and a diversity of several activities offered throughout the entire county.

With Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass opening earlier this month, the strong numbers should continue through September. Tourists enjoy the large variety of recreational opportunities from golf courses to lakes, campgrounds and forest trail hikes.

Boulton works year-round to make sure that Calaveras is a part of a visitor’s choice, including a new focus on the recreational opportunities found at the three reservoirs located in northern Calaveras County. Those lakes are Hogan, Pardee and Camanche reservoirs.

According to Boulton, “Now is our time to show that there are plenty of sights and activities that we are able to promote and market throughout the county.”

The new 2017 Calaveras Visitors Guide has been printed and is now available. Local residents are welcomed and encouraged to pick one up at the office in Angels Camp and discover a number of new activities for themselves.

For more information on Calaveras activities and events, log on to http://www.gocalaveras.com

