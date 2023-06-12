TC Supervisors To Discuss Economic Development And Water

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — A pair of items related to economic development, and future water strategies, will be discussed by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The board will hold a special meeting at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street.

The board will vote on approving an agreement between the county and the California Enterprise Development Authority related to economic development.

Meeting documents note, “The Authority is a Joint Powers Authority (JPA) established by the California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED). The purpose of which is to issue tax-exempt and taxable conduit revenue bonds to fund commercial and industrial development projects within member jurisdictions.”

Continuing, “Federal and state laws provide the ability for cities and counties to join together under cooperative agreements to form joint powers authorities to issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds to fund projects that provide a public benefit and serve the needs of residents within the jurisdictions of the participating members. Cities and counties in California utilize joint powers authorities primarily for economies of scale, to access specialized transaction knowledge and resources, and to avoid using valuable local staff time on these types of transactions.”

There is no cost for the county to approve the Associate Membership Agreement.

We reported earlier that Robbie Bergstrom now oversees Tuolumne County government’s economic development efforts. He will also give a presentation Tuesday on the Economic Development Executive Team that has been put together to review barriers to growth in the county and to develop a five-year strategic plan. The team has been meeting twice monthly.

Later, the board will discuss the future of the Tuolumne County Water Agency after deciding not to continue a consulting contract with a local water leader, John Mills. Click here to view a blog from Board Chair Kathleen Haff.

In addition, the board will vote on spending $2,800 to send Supervisor David Goldemberg to the National Association of Counties Annual Conference in Texas on behalf of the county government. It would cost an estimated $2,800 for registration, flights, lodging, and meals.

The board will also hear a presentation on the roles and responsibilities of the CAO’s office and its various divisions.