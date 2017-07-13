Update: Following Crash Cleanup, Cherokee Road Reopened

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Update at 1:10 p.m.: Cherokee Road is open again following a vehicle accident that occurred in the noon hour along that roadway, near the Tuolumne Road intersection.

Original Post at 12:25 p.m.: Tuolumne, CA — An ambulance is responding to a vehicle accident on Cherokee Road near the Tuolumne Road intersection. The CHP reports that the vehicle is on its side and the occupants are still inside. Cherokee Road is temporarily being closed near the accident site so the victims can be assisted. Additionally, the vehicle is unstable, according to the CHP. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

