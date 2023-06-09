Traffic Delays Next Week On Two Highways In Calaveras

San Andreas, CA — Traffic delays can be expected on two highways in Calaveras County next week.

Caltrans reports that one traffic lane of Highway 26 will be closed over the South Fork Mokelumne River bridge starting on Monday, June 12, and continuing through July 3. Be prepared for up to 10-minute traffic delays on weekdays between 7am – 4:30pm.

In addition, striping will take place at various spots along Highway 4 starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday, June 15. The specific locations on Highway 4 were not indicated by the agency, but be prepared for 10-minute delays if you come upon striping work.