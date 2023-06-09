Clear
83.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Traffic Delays Next Week On Two Highways In Calaveras

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans logo

Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Traffic delays can be expected on two highways in Calaveras County next week.

Caltrans reports that one traffic lane of Highway 26 will be closed over the South Fork Mokelumne River bridge starting on Monday, June 12, and continuing through July 3. Be prepared for up to 10-minute traffic delays on weekdays between 7am – 4:30pm.

In addition, striping will take place at various spots along Highway 4 starting on Monday and continuing through Thursday, June 15. The specific locations on Highway 4 were not indicated by the agency, but be prepared for 10-minute delays if you come upon striping work.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 