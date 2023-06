Mother Lode Fair Is Just Around The Corner

Sonora, CA — “Comin’ In Hot” is the theme of this year’s Mother Lode Fair, scheduled for June 29-July 2.

There will be a mix of musical entertainment, arena events, carnival rides, still exhibits, and the livestock auction.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature new Fair Manager Kim Helmbold. She will preview the event and talk about the role it plays in the community. She will also highlight some new things to look for in 2023.