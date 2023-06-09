CHP Releases New Details On Wednesday’s HWY 108 Crash

Sonora, CA – The CHP has released new details regarding a three-car crash on Highway 108 yesterday in which one person was flown from the scene and traffic was backed up for several hours.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, just east of the Lime Kiln Road and South Washington Street intersection, with one person having to be freed after being pinned inside a vehicle, as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Kylin Vance from Standish, was driving a 2012 GMC pickup westbound on Highway 108, approaching slowing traffic ahead. They added, “Vance failed to react to the slowing traffic, and the front of the pickup collided into the back of a 2017 Chevrolet pickup driven by 49-year-old Copperopolis resident, Keith Solinger.”

The force of the impact pushed Solinger’s truck into the back of a 2022 Hyundai Palisade SUV driven by 47-year-old Kristina Lackey of Modesto. Vance lost consciousness and was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, suffering major injuries. Solinger, Lackey and her passenger all suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. The CHP reports, “Alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a contributing factor in this crash.”