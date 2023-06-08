Clear
Board Chair Haff Critical Of Water Related Budget Cuts

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Board Chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog criticizing a 3-2 board decision related to the Tuolumne County Water Agency, and ending the contract with the county’s hired consultant John Mills.

District Four Supervisor Kathleen Haff’s blog is entitled, “The Treasure of the Sierra Nevada.”

Haff details her concerns, and notes that she hopes that at least one other supervisor will take an additional look at the matter, so that it can be brought back for a vote at the June 13 board meeting. You can read Supervisor Haff’s full blog by clicking here.  

