Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County at noon View Photos

Update at 12:45 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of the Pardee Fire burning in Valley Spring between the south end of Pardee Reservoir and Highway 26 in Calaveras County. The blaze is at least 26 acres in size. Crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up for the next several hours. What ignite the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 12:15 p.m.: Air and ground resources continue to work a vegetation fire between the south end of Pardee Reservoir and Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire is reporting that the dubbed Pardee Fire is at least an acre in size and burning in the grass. Additional resources have been called to the scene, including two engines. The flames ignited in the 3500 block of Pardee Court near Lagos Vista Court and Cosgrove Creek Road off Paloma Road. There remains no word on whether any structures are threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

Original post at 11:48 a.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vegetation fire between the south end of Pardee Reservoir and Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames ignited in the 3500 block of Pardee Court near Lagos Vista Court and Cosgrove Creek Road off Paloma Road. Currently, there is no word on the fire’s activity, including its rate of spread, size, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.