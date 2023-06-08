Clear
63.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Meetings On Sonora’s Strategic Plan Development

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora City Hall

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora is strategizing the best way to spend the additional $3.8 million anticipated to come in annually as part of the passage of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax increase.

The city recently sent a survey to the community asking about challenges and priorities, and over 500 people submitted responses.

On Friday (June 9) will be a special meeting at city hall in which the council will discuss strategic planning with an outside firm that has been hired, Citygate Associates. From 9:30 am – 9:45 am will be a welcome message, from 9:45 am – 12:30 pm is a review of the survey results, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm will focus on core values and a mission statement, and 2:30 pm – 5 pm will be goal setting and priorities. The meeting is open to the public.

Then on Saturday (June 10), there will be a booth at the Sonora Farmer’s Market, from 8-10 am, where people can stop by, meet the planning team, and learn more about the process.

Later that morning, from 10:30-11:30 am will be a Town Hall in the City Council meeting room (94 North Washington Street) where there will be a presentation of the survey’s findings and recommendations.

The city council will later use the strategic plan information to develop a mid-year budget update, taking into account the community’s goals and priorities.

The Strategic Plan was a big topic discussed by Sonora City Administrator Melissa Eads and Administrative Services Director Chris Gorsky on last week’s Mother Lode Views.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 