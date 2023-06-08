Meetings On Sonora’s Strategic Plan Development

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The City of Sonora is strategizing the best way to spend the additional $3.8 million anticipated to come in annually as part of the passage of Measure Y, the one-cent sales tax increase.

The city recently sent a survey to the community asking about challenges and priorities, and over 500 people submitted responses.

On Friday (June 9) will be a special meeting at city hall in which the council will discuss strategic planning with an outside firm that has been hired, Citygate Associates. From 9:30 am – 9:45 am will be a welcome message, from 9:45 am – 12:30 pm is a review of the survey results, 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm will focus on core values and a mission statement, and 2:30 pm – 5 pm will be goal setting and priorities. The meeting is open to the public.

Then on Saturday (June 10), there will be a booth at the Sonora Farmer’s Market, from 8-10 am, where people can stop by, meet the planning team, and learn more about the process.

Later that morning, from 10:30-11:30 am will be a Town Hall in the City Council meeting room (94 North Washington Street) where there will be a presentation of the survey’s findings and recommendations.

The city council will later use the strategic plan information to develop a mid-year budget update, taking into account the community’s goals and priorities.

The Strategic Plan was a big topic discussed by Sonora City Administrator Melissa Eads and Administrative Services Director Chris Gorsky on last week’s Mother Lode Views.