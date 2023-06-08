Clear
Prescribed Burning Next Week At Calaveras Big Trees

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Arnold, CA — Strategic burning is scheduled to begin as early as Monday, June 12 at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

155 acres are scheduled to be burned in partnership between the State Parks and CAL Fire.

The California State Parks Department notes that it will include areas along Highway 4, adding, “Visitors should expect closures during the prescribed burn, potentially including a section of West Moran Road in the park and one lane of traffic control on Highway 4 near the park entrance.”

The planned burning is weather permitting.

Drift smoke is expected to be visible in Arnold, Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, and Blue Lake Springs.

This prescribed burn is part of the Giant Sequoia Forest Resilience Project, funded by California’s Cap and Trade program.

