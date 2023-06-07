Clear
Update: HWY 108 Crash With Serious Injuries

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 6:05 p.m.: The CHP reports that the roadway has been cleared of wreckage and traffic is moving freely on Highway 108 after a collision resulting in major injuries. Further details on the crash can be found below.

Original post at 4:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision just east of the Lime Kiln Road and South Washington Street intersection in Sonora that is backing up traffic.

The CHP reports that two pickups, a Chevy Silverado and a GMC Canyon, collided and that the wreckage is partially blocking the highway. Fire crews had to free one person from one of the trucks. An ambulance has been called to the scene, as one person is suffering from major injuries.

Officers are directing traffic while a tow crew works to remove the wreckage. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

 

 

 

 

 

