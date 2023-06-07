Storm Damage And Tree Work To Impact Two Calaveras County Roadways

Road Work Sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Two road projects this week in Calaveras County — one lasting a day and the other through July.

Work began this week on the construction of the final 2019 Winter Storm Recovery Project: Railroad Flat Road Intersection Realignment. The Calaveras County Department of Public Works has hired George Reed, Inc., to complete the project, which will be done in two phases. With the department providing this schedule:

Phase 1 – Beginning on June 6, 2023, county-contracted crews from George Reed, Inc. will begin work on Railroad Flat Road at the intersection of Highway 26. One-lane traffic control will be in place as crews excavate and widen the roadway.

Phase 2 – Beginning on June 19, 2023, work will begin to construct the debris barrier along Railroad Flat Road at the foot of the embankment.

Motorists can expect traffic interruptions with minor delays, and residents may experience noise during some of the construction. The work will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023. Questions on the project can be directed to public works at 209-754-6401.

Additionally, tree work in the Arnold area of the county will cause minor delays for motorists as there will be a detour in place. El Dorado Drive south of Highway 4 will be completely closed on Thursday, June 8, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For questions regarding this closure, contact Mario’s Tree Service at (951) 565-7002.