Bradley Sullivan Sworn In As Calaveras Superior Court Commissioner

Bradley Sullivan Takes Oath Of Office

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County has a new Superior Court Commissioner who will hear a variety of legal matters.

Bradley W. Sullivan was sworn in by Presiding Judge Timothy Healy.

Superior Court Commissioners are appointed by, and serve at the pleasure of, the Judges of the court. Commissioner Sullivan grew up in Murphys and now resides in Lodi. He graduated from the old Murphys School and Bret Harte High School. He has over 40 years of legal experience representing parties in general law, civil, family law, land use planning, and entitlement matters.

His father, Jerry Sullivan, was the administrator at both Bret Harte Hospital in Murphys and Mark Twain Hospital in San Andreas. His mother, Jill Sullivan, was an ER nurse at Mark Twain Hospital and was the Calaveras Public Health Nurse.

Commissioner Sullivan has been assigned to Department 4 where he will hear matters including misdemeanor driving under the influence infractions, unlawful detainers, family law settlement conferences, civil and family law case management, Child Support cases, and SARB (School Attendance Review Board) cases.

Commissioner Sullivan earned his Bachelor of Science Juris Doctor degrees from Santa Clara University. He has been a member of various advisory boards and boards of directors, published articles, and presented at a number of public forums.