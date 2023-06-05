Delays On County-Maintained Roads Due To Crack Sealing Operations

Crack Sealing On Tuolumne Road View Photo

Sonora, CA–In order to improve road conditions and ensure long-lasting infrastructure, crack sealing operations will be taking place on certain County-maintained roads. The upcoming maintenance work may cause delays for residents and motorists who travel through these areas.

Global Road Sealing Inc. will be conducting crack sealing on Mono Way between Fir Drive and Standard Road through June 9th. Additionally, the Tuolumne County Roads Division will be performing crack sealing on Tuolumne Road between Mono Way and Cherry Valley Road through June 9th.

The hours of operation for these operations will be from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm. During this period, the public should anticipate short delays while the maintenance work is carried out. Residents and motorists are asked to remain alert and aware of construction signs or traffic control personnel present within the construction zones.