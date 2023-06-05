Sonora To Vote On Status Quo Budget Ahead Of New Sales Tax Revenues

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The new fiscal year budget for the City of Sonora starts July 1st prompting the need to approve a new spending plan ahead of the date.

However, Sonora leaders are still working on a strategic plan to prioritize funding for new sales tax revenues as part of last November’s passage of Measure Y. The one-cent sales tax increase is anticipated to bring in $3.8 million.

The funding will come at an opportune time, as the city notes that it will no longer receive state and local fiscal recovery funds stemming from the COVID pandemic, which helped balance the budget in recent years.

City Administrator Melissa Eads and Administrative Services Director Chris Gorsky discussed the budget on Mother Lode Views this past weekend. Eads noted, “I am really proud of where we are financially. I’m thankful to the community that they passed Measure Y, and I think it is a big game changer for us in the City of Sonora.”

Bottom line, the city is planning to collect $19.2 million during the next fiscal year and currently only has plans for spending around $ 17 million. Additional actions will be taken later in the fiscal year on how to spend the new revenue. The city notes that there is much-deferred maintenance that needs to be addressed over the coming years.

Today’s city council meeting starts at 5 pm at Sonora City Hall.