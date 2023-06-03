Truck CHP Seeking Led To Theft Arrest

CHP patrol car View Photo

Sonora, CA — Two suspects found driving a truck that the Sonora CHP was looking for led to their arrests, but not for stealing the pickup.

A CHP officer recently spotted on Hospital Road near South Washington Street near the old Tuolumne General Hospital a 1999 white Dodge Ram pickup where a “Be On The Lookout” had been issued. It stemmed from a trailer theft in a local grocery store parking lot. Near the pickup, a man and woman were rummaging through a dumpster.

The officer who questioned the couple discovered the pair, 37-year-old Anthony Stanley and 41-year-old Stephanie Taylor, both of Mi Wuk Village, had stolen the trailer. They then, according to the CHP, led officers to it.

Both were arrested for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property, 3.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia, including two glass smoking pipes. The trailer was not damaged and was returned to its rightful owner.