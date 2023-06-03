Has Your Pet Had Its Rabies Shots?

Rabies Clinics in the Mother Lode View Photo

Sonora, CA – Two Mother Lode counties are holding rabies vaccination clinics, and one is also offering microchips for pets.

Both welcome both dogs and cats. In Tuolumne County, animal control will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic this Saturday, June 3, at its shelter located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, behind C & C Mini Mart. The cost is $10, and they only take cash or checks. Owners are also asked to bring their renewal forms for each pet to speed up the process.

Shelter officials added, “Rabies is a virus that is 100% fatal to dogs and cats. Proper rabies vaccination protocols save lives.”

Additionally, all dogs in Tuolumne County must be licensed, and those can also be bought at the clinic for a reduced rate. Another rabies clinic will be held Wednesday, June 7th, at 6 p.m. at Eproson Park in Twain Harte.

Friends of Calaveras Animal Services and Calaveras County Animal Services have joined forces to provide a series of free rabies vaccine and microchip clinics for county residents. Shelter officials provided these details:

June 10 – 9:00 am to 12:00 pm – Calaveras County Government Center – 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas

RABIES ONLY – September 9 – 9:00 am to 12:00 pm – Spence Ranch Feed – 1291 Highway 49, Angels Camp

October 14 – 9:00 am to 12:00 pm – Calaveras County Government Center – 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas

Questions on these events can be directed to Calaveras County Animal Services at 209-754-6509.

All cats must be in secure carriers and dogs must be on a leash for both the Tuolumne and Calaveras clinics.