Drag Queen Show Discrepancy

Sonora Pride Drag Show flyer

Sonora, CA – Chicken Ranch Casino is setting the record straight regarding a drag queen show that will also be held at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

It centers around the Sonora Pride Vaccine Clinic being held this weekend at the fairgrounds. Tuolumne County Public Health is offering free monkeypox and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during the event from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4th.

Also sponsoring the event is the LGBTQ+ Rural Resource Center in Sonora, and its flyer seen in the image box details that there will be a drag queen show as well, with Chicken Ranch Casino’s logo on it as a sponsor. Casino officials noted that while they are sponsors for the Sonora Pride Vaccine Clinic, they did not know it included a drag queen show.

In a press release that was sent out this evening, they stated, “We want to affirm that our event sponsorship does not constitute an endorsement of underage viewing of the drag show.”

